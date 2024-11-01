Form Tobacco Cessation Centres in every school: Madras High Court tells TN govt

<p>Chennai: Expressing serious concern over a sudden spurt in the number of children using tobacco products like Cool Lip, the Madras High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu government to constitute Child Tobacco Cessation Centres as far as possible in every district to counsel and treat children addicted to tobacco. </p><p>In a detailed order, justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy of the Madurai Bench lamented that teachers are “literally crying unable to control, teach or do anything” with children who use tobacco products and getting addicted to them, resulting in “violent and indifferent behaviour.” </p>.Manipur govt disallows manufacture, sale of edible tobacco items for 1 year.<p>“There is a sudden spurt of children using tobacco products, more specifically a product named Cool Lip. Huge quantities of tobacco products are seized in Tamil Nadu especially in and around the schools. Decision has to be made by this Court in at least 10 cases per day relating to grant of bail in these types of matters,” the judge wrote in the order. </p><p>Tamil Nadu, which has a ban on sale of tobacco products, has been witnessing a large number of children getting addicted to products like Cool Lip, which contains Nicotine content as high as 1.85 per cent, much more than ordinary tobacco.</p> <p>The judge said the state government should conduct oral and dental health checks for all school students, both government and private schools, periodically and at least twice in every academic year and look out for tobacco or nicotine stains. If the same is present, without causing any public embarrassment to the child, in a private manner, the parents and the child have to be counselled ensuring the continuance of the education of the child, justice Chakravarthy added. </p> <p>“As far as possible in every district, the Child Tobacco Cessation Centre shall be established and shall function in tune with the Guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and immediately ensure at least one specialist, medical social worker, or child psychologist is available to counsel/treat the addicted children,” the judge added. </p> <p>He also said principals of every school shall help and co-ordinate such treatment and periodical follow-up, ensuring the cessation of the tobacco habit of the child and continuing the education of the child and formulate such methodology in consultation with child psychologists considering the due socio-economic and cultural background of the child.</p> <p>The judge also advised the constitution of a two-member Tobacco Monitoring Committee in every school consisting of one teacher and one volunteer from the Parents Teachers Association or from the vicinity, who will periodically inspect the premises of the school and the vicinity and inform the police station and food safety officer concerned. </p>