Girl’s parents take away son’s mother after couple elopes; case booked

Chennai, DHNS: In an unusual twist to an inter-caste love story, the parents of the girl took away the mother of the boy in a bid to force the couple, who eloped, to return home from hiding. The incident took place in Dharmapuri, a backward district in Tamil Nadu known for caste-related violence, on Wednesday when a 24-year-old man and his 23-year-old girlfriend eloped from their homes after both their parents opposed their relationship.

While the boy is from the Dalit community, the girl belongs to the dominant and entrepreneurial Gounder caste. A senior police officer told DH that the girl’s parents along with their relatives went and gheraoed the boy’s house in a village near Morappur in the district on Wednesday (August 14) morning.

“In the melee, the girl’s parents took away the boy’s mother much to the shock of everyone in the village. However, the boy’s mother returned home late on Wednesday evening after being let off by those who took her away,” the officer said.