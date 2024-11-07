Govt school teacher in Tamil Nadu dies of cardiac arrest while teaching

<p>Erode (TN): A 49-year-old teacher passed away due to cardiac arrest while teaching at a Panchayat Union Middle School in Sundapur in the district.</p>.<p>The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon when Antony Gerald, a resident of Bhoodapadi village near Ammapet, suddenly felt chest pain, sat down, and collapsed while conducting a class for fourth-grade students.</p>.<p>The students promptly alerted the school’s Headmaster, who arranged to take him to a nearby doctor.</p>.Class 3 student dies of cardiac arrest in Lucknow school.<p>After examination, the doctor confirmed that Gerald had already died due to cardiac arrest.</p>.<p>School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi expressed his condolences to Gerald’s family on Thursday.</p>.<p>Teachers and parents gathered to pay their last respects that morning, honouring the late teacher’s dedication and service to his students and community.</p>