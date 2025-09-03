Induct small parties, work unitedly with AIADMK to win 2026 polls: Amit Shah tells Tamil Nadu BJP leaders

<p>Chennai: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has asked the Tamil Nadu BJP unit to explore the options to expand the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the state by inducting small parties, besides telling party leaders to work unitedly by shedding personal differences. </p><p>In a hurriedly convened meeting in New Delhi which was skipped by former state unit chief K Annamalai, Shah also asked BJP leaders to maintain a cordial relationship with leaders of the AIADMK, its senior partner in Tamil Nadu, to ensure that the alliance functions as a cohesive unit. </p>.TN BJP chief’s remarks on HR&CE department puts AIADMK in a spot.<p>The meeting, in which BJP president J P Nadda was also present, saw the participation of TN unit chief Nainar Nagenthiran, and former state chief Tamilisai Soundararajan among others. The meeting assumes significance as it comes close on the heels of speculation that the NDA was falling apart in Tamil Nadu after AMMK’s T T V Dhinakaran said he would take a call on continuing in the alliance in December. Already, O Panneerselvam has quit the NDA. </p><p>It is also understood that Annamalai, who told reporters that he didn’t attend the meeting due to his prior engagements, has told the high command that he doesn’t want to contest the 2026 elections. The former state chief has been opposed to the alliance with the AIADMK, but under pressure from the party leadership, he recently endorsed Palaniswami’s leadership and said it was the NDA’s responsibility to ensure that the latter assumes charge as Chief Minister in 2026.</p><p>Sources told DH that Shah expressed displeasure at the factional feud in Tamil Nadu BJP and asked leaders to shed their differences and start working for the elections, which he termed as crucial. “He didn’t mince words when he said the party has to be united and work with the AIADMK to win the 2026 elections. Also, the Home Minister asked the state unit to explore options to bring more parties into the NDA,” a source told DH.</p><p>The meeting also comes amid murmurs within the BJP camp that the current state leadership hasn’t been able to keep the alliance, which was stitched by Annamalai in 2024, intact. Dhinakaran and OPS, who were an integral part of the NDA, are now expressing displeasure at the BJP as they believe the party gives importance only to AIADMK and its leader Edappadi K Palaniswami.</p>