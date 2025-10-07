Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Karur stampede: Actor-politician Vijay reaches out to families of victims

The actor-politician has been facing backlash from the ruling DMK and other sections for not visiting the affected families in person.
Last Updated : 07 October 2025, 10:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 October 2025, 10:24 IST
India NewsTamil NadustampedeVijay

Follow us on :

Follow Us