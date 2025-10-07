<p>Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vijay">Vijay</a> began reaching out to the families of the Karur stampede victims through video calls and assured them of his support.</p><p>The actor-politician has been facing backlash from the ruling DMK and other sections for not visiting the affected families in person. He had made the video calls from WhatsApp on October 6 evening, one of the victims' kin shared.</p>.Karur stampede: Supreme Court to hear plea for CBI probe into TVK rally tragedy on October 10.<p>"He made the call to my son-in-law and expressed his heartfelt condolences. He expressed his regret over the incident and said it should not have happened. Also, he assured the family of his support," he told reporters in Karur.</p><p>Speaking to another family, Vijay consoled the woman saying, "I am like your son".</p><p>A TVK source said it was not clear if Vijay would visit Karur. "But he has asked the party members to reach out to the affected families," he said.</p><p>The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, agreed to examine a plea against the Madras High Court's refusal to direct CBI probe into stampede on October 10. </p><p><em>(with agency and DHNS inputs)</em></p>