<p>New Delhi: A fact-finding team of NDA MPs sent to Karur has attributed the tragedy to negligence by the state government. The report cited "gross negligence" by local authorities and described a "complete administrative failure and mismanagement" as responsible for the incident that left 47 dead and over 60 injured.</p><p>BJP president JP Nadda had formed a panel of NDA MPs, headed by BJP MP Hema Malini, to examine the circumstances that led to the tragedy.</p><p>According to the report, while people began gathering from 9 a.m. for a programme scheduled at 12 p.m., actor-politician Vijay arrived only at 7 p.m. Following his arrival, the lights went off and the backup generator failed, triggering a stampede.</p><p>People reportedly began fainting, and some fell into drains. The venue, designed to hold fewer than 5,000 people, was overcrowded with around 30,000 attendees. The report said the administration failed to control the crowd and had approved the venue despite basic safety controls being absent. Many women and children were trampled.</p><p>The lawmakers also stated that the District Magistrate refused to meet their delegation. A detailed questionnaire was sent to district officials seeking responses on permission procedures, crowd management plans, and the lack of basic safety measures.</p>