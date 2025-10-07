<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> on Tuesday agreed to examine on October 10 a plea against the Madras High Court's refusal to direct CBI probe into Karur stampede during the rally of actor turned politician Vijay, which killed 41 people and left over 100 others injured on September 27, 2025.</p><p>A bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai ordered to list the plea filed by a BJP leader Uma Anandan on Friday on a request made for urgent hearing.</p>.Karur stampede: Kamal Haasan says organisers have responsibility, time to apologise.<p>The plea was mentioned by a counsel who submitted that the plea for the CBI probe was rejected even though the single judge of the High Court had said the court was not satisfied with the probe.</p><p>The devastating stampede occured during a rally by the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by actor-politician Vijay at Karur.</p><p>The High Court had constituted a Inspector-General of Police (North) Asra Garg led Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the stampede, while coming down heavily upon the party and its leaders for failing to manage the crowd.</p>