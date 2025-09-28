Menu
Karur stampede victim moves Madras High Court against nod to TVK to hold rallies

The victim pleaded with the HC for a direction to the DGP from granting permission to conduct any further public meetings, rallies or political gatherings by TVK and its leader Vijay till such time.
Last Updated : 28 September 2025, 12:52 IST
Published 28 September 2025, 12:52 IST
India NewsTamil NaduMadras High CourtVijay

