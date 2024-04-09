Lok Sabha polls 2024: It all boils down to religion in bipolar Kanyakumari

Kanyakumari: In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP and Congress emerged as the winner and runner-up in the communally sensitive Kanyakumari constituency when they contested alone without an alliance with the AIADMK and DMK.

The two Dravidian parties were pushed to the third and fourth spots respectively.

The constituency, which shares borders with Kerala, has always been a bastion of the national parties with Christians, who form over 40 per cent of the electorate, siding with the Congress, and Hindus, especially Nadars and Pillais, largely forming the support base of the BJP, which won an Assembly seat in the district on its own as early as 1996.