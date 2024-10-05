Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Madurai-bound flight returns to Chennai airport due to technical snag

The passengers who had booked tickets on the flight were offered to travel to their respective destination through alternative arrangements.
PTI
Last Updated : 05 October 2024, 14:02 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 October 2024, 14:02 IST
India NewsTamil NaduChennai

Follow us on :

Follow Us