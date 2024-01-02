Modi reaches out to TN; Stalin seeks funds for flood relief

Chennai: With Lok Sabha polls just a few months away, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday made a massive outreach to Tamil Nadu, which has so far cold shouldered the BJP, by lavishing praise on its vibrant culture, terming it a “significant brand ambassador” for ‘Make In India' and asserting that the state received 2.5 times more funds than it got before 2014.

The remarks by Modi on funding came even as Chief Minister M K Stalin told the Prime Minister that seeking more funds to handle the post-flood situation in Chennai and five other districts should not be viewed as a “political slogan” but a genuine demand.

Modi, who had faced massive protests during his visits to the state in the past, received a rousing reception arranged by the Tamil Nadu BJP as he took the road to reach the Bharathidasan University from Tiruchirapalli airport, a distance of 11 km. BJP flags dotted both sides of the road and at the inauguration of the second terminal of the airport, Modi had to signal the audience to stop chanting ‘Modi, Modi’ when Stalin began his speech.

The outreach by the Prime Minister comes as the BJP is trying to make inroads into Tamil Nadu, where the AIADMK snapped ties with it a couple of months ago.