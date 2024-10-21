Home
NIA arrests 3 more accused in Coimbatore car bomb blast case

With the arrest of Aboo Hanifa, Saran Mariappan and Pavas Rahman, the NIA has unearthed the terror financing angle in the case, according to a statement issued by the probe agency.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 October 2024, 16:47 IST

