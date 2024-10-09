Home
NIA arrests key HuT operative in Tamil Nadu

The case is related to "a conspiracy by one Hameed Hussain and other accused to spread disaffection and secessionism by promoting the ideology of the anti-India outfit," an NIA spokesperson said.
PTI
Last Updated : 09 October 2024, 14:25 IST

Published 09 October 2024, 14:25 IST
