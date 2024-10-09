NIA arrests key HuT operative in Tamil Nadu

<p>New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency arrested a key accused in the Tamil Nadu Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT) case related to spreading disaffection and secessionism "by promoting the ideology of the anti-India outfit" in Puducherry, officials said Wednesday.</p><p>The central agency arrested Faizul Rahman, a 'nakib' or state 'amir' of HuT on Tuesday from Tamil Nadu. He is the seventh accused in the NIA custody now.</p><p>The case is related to "a conspiracy by one Hameed Hussain and other accused to spread disaffection and secessionism by promoting the ideology of the anti-India outfit," an NIA spokesperson said.</p>.NIA arrests alleged terror operative during pan-India searches, questions suspects radicalising youth.<p>The agency alleged that Rahman was actively engaged with the other arrested members of the gang in propagating secessionism and seeking military assistance from Pakistan to liberate Kashmir.</p><p>"The ulterior motive of the conspiracy was to establish Khilafat by overthrowing the Government of India by waging a violent Jihad," the Spokesperson said.</p><p>Rahman and others used social media to spread their propaganda, and campaign against voting, "terming it 'un-Islamic/Haram' as per the ideology of Hizb-ut-Tahrir, NIA investigations have revealed," the official said.</p>.<p>The arrested members were allegedly spreading the "violent ideology" of HuT at the behest of organisation's Central Media Office to their followers through secret and encrypted communication platforms.</p><p>"The accused had held several secret meetings to spread the ideology of Hizb-ut-Tahrir among several groups and had run divisive campaigns throughout Tamil Nadu," a statement by NIA said.</p><p>The NIA had taken up the probe from Chennai Police in July 2024. </p>