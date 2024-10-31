Home
india tamil nadu

One wheel of express train derails in Tamil Nadu, none injured: Southern Railway

The incident happened on Thursday morning and the train reached its destination late by 89 minutes. Bodinayakkanur in Theni district is located about 550 km from state capital Chennai.
PTI
Last Updated : 31 October 2024, 10:22 IST

Published 31 October 2024, 10:22 IST
