<p>Chennai: BJP's election in-charge for Tamil Nadu, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/piyush-goyal">Piyush Goyal</a>, initiated seat-sharing talks with AIADMK chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/edappadi-k-palaniswami">Edappadi K Palaniswami</a> here on Tuesday.</p>.BJP fast-tracks election work in Tamil Nadu; appoints Piyush Goyal as in-charge.<p>Goyal, the union minister and senior BJP leader, was accompanied by co-incharge for the state Arjun Ram Meghwal, party's state chief Nainar Nagenthran, and Tamil Nadu in-charge Dr P Sudhakar Reddy. The BJP team was received by Palaniswami and his party seniors at a hotel here, where the talks commenced.</p><p>An insider said the BJP was likely to demand 30 seats, about ten more than it contested in the 2021 Assembly election, from the AIADMK.</p>