Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

PM Modi arrives in Coimbatore; holds roadshow, inaugurates expo

Cultural shows were held to welcome him and people showered flowers on the prime minister's vehicle.
Last Updated : 19 November 2025, 10:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 November 2025, 10:27 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiCoimbatore

Follow us on :

Follow Us