<p>Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Wednesday to inaugurate the natural farming summit and he was accorded a rousing reception.</p>.<p>Following his arrival, the prime minister held a roadshow and people and party workers lined up on both sides of the road to welcome him.</p>.<p>Cultural shows were held to welcome him and people showered flowers on the prime minister's vehicle.</p>.PM Modi pays tribute to Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary.<p>Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami, TMC (Moopanar) chief GK Vasan, Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran, Union Minister L Murugan were among those who received the prime minister at the airport.</p><p>The PM inaugurated an exhibition, a part of the South India Natural Farming Summit 2025, and he interacted with farmers who have set up stalls and are taking part in the expo. He listened to farmers/their representatives who briefed him on the products on display in the exhibition.</p><p>Farmers leader P R Pandian was among those who were present on the occasion and the event is being held at the CODISSIA grounds. </p>