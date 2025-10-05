Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Police books TVK Chief Vijay's campaign vehicle driver in connection with September 27 accidents

TVK Chief's campaign vehicle has also been included in the FIR.
Last Updated : 05 October 2025, 09:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 October 2025, 09:31 IST
India NewsTamil NaduPoliceVijay

Follow us on :

Follow Us