Private school in Tamil Nadu's Erode receives bomb threat, students sent back home

<p>Erode (Tamil Nadu): An alleged bomb threat issued to a private matriculation school in Moolapalayam, a suburb of Erode, triggered panic among parents and children on Tuesday, police said.</p>.<p>According to police, the school's clerical staff on Tuesday saw an email claiming that a bomb had been planted on the premises and was set to detonate on November 12 morning.</p>.<p>The email was sent on Monday after 5 pm.</p>.Man behind hoax bomb threats had sent 100 mails to PMO, wanted to publish his book on terrorism: Report.<p>The school authorities immediately asked the students to leave the premises and go home. Many parents rushed to school to pick up their children.</p>.<p>Erode Taluk Police and the Bomb Disposal Squad arrived swiftly and conducted a thorough search of the school premises and its surroundings. No explosives were found.</p>.<p>Police revealed that this is the second bomb threat targeting the same school.</p>.<p>The first incident occurred on September 2, when a hoax email was traced to a student. The police issued a warning to the boy.</p>.<p>The police are now investigating the latest email to determine its origin.</p>