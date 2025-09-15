Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Nepal picks three with reformist credentials for interim cabinet

The finance ministry will be headed by Rameshwore Prasad Khanal, the president's office said in a statement, adding that he had been sworn in by President Ramchandra Paudel.
Last Updated : 15 September 2025, 10:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 September 2025, 10:46 IST
World newsNepal

Follow us on :

Follow Us