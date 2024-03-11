JOIN US
Home

Rajinikanth's fan club members join BJP

Last Updated 11 March 2024, 07:22 IST

Chennai: A few members of actor Rajinikanth's fan club joined the BJP in the presence of its state unit chief K Annamalai on Monday.

Annamalai and senior party leader H Raja greeted them with BJP shawls to mark their induction into the party.

The event was held ahead of the BJP's core committee meeting today, which, among others, is likely to discuss alliance related matters vis-a-vis the Lok Sabha polls.

The BJP is trying to forge a non-DMK, non-AIAMDK-led alliance in the state and former union minister GK Vasan's Tamil Maanila Congress has already joined the saffron-party headed bloc.

(Published 11 March 2024, 07:22 IST)
