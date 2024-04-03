Rameswaram fishermen fume at Modi government over Katchatheevu

Rameswaram: At 12 pm on Tuesday, the heat is unbearable at the fishing harbour in Rameswaram. Several groups of fishermen are busy doing what they do every day —segregate the fish catch; others are readying their boats to venture into the sea.
But amid the routine that unfolds like clockwork, something new is on their lips: the row over Katchatheevu — the 285-acre island that is located just 16 nautical miles from Rameswaram, and is the source of much of their misery.
The island, ceded to Sri Lanka by India in 1974, suddenly came into focus after Prime Minister Narendra Modi raked up the contentious issue just a fortnight before Tamil Nadu goes to polls.
As the topic veers around the island, fishermen turn angry at Modi for “suddenly remembering” Katchatheevu “after being in deep slumber” for about 10 years since 2014, the year BJP came to power at the Centre.
The fishermen sought to know why the PM didn’t push for “retrieval” of the island during his visits to Sri Lanka in the past. “This is nothing but a clear political ploy to cheat people just before elections and get their votes,” N Devadoss, president of Rameswaram Fishermen Association, told DH.
“It is common knowledge that it was the Congress government that ceded Katchatheevu to Sri Lanka and the DMK was in power in Tamil Nadu then. Why make this fact look as if it is new? Why didn’t the Prime Minister, who pushed for Adani to get power projects in Sri Lankan islands, talk about fishermen to Sri Lanka?” Devadoss asked.
Quoting a RTI reply, Modi had on March 31 said new facts have revealed how Congress “callously gave away Katchatheevu” and that this has angered every Indian and reaffirmed in people’s minds that “we can’t ever trust” the grand old party.
Fishermen at the harbour said they are forced to cross the International Maritime Border Line (IMBL), just 12 nautical miles from Rameswaram, and get past Katchatheevu in search of fish as the Indian side doesn’t have much fish catch. When they cross Katchatheevu, the Sri Lankan Navy not just arrests the fishermen but impounds their boats.
S Emarick, who has been venturing into the sea for the past four decades, accused the Centre of “doing nothing” to release fishermen arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy.
If not retrieving Katchatheevu, the Union government should at least push the Sri Lankan government to restore the traditional rights of Indian fishermen in Katchatheevu, like access to the island to take rest and dry
their fishing nets, Devadoss said.
Emarick said about 360 boats belonging to Rameswaram fishermen have been impounded by the Sri Lankan Navy in the last 10 years after the BJP came to power.
It was just a couple of years back that Sri Lanka introduced a law to nationalise impounded boats, he said.
Devadoss’ boat was the first to be impounded after the new law came into effect. “I spent about Rs 10 lakhs trying to get my boat out of that country, but couldn’t. The BJP government instead of playing politics should help fishermen reclaim their boats and lost livelihoods,” he added.
Emarick said the BJP should remember that party leaders led by late Sushma Swaraj had visited Rameswaram in the run-up to the 2014 Lok Sabha polls and handed out a promise that the attacks against fishermen will stop if the BJP came to power.
“What happened to that promise? he asked.
