RBI Governor discharged from hospital

<p>Chennai/Mumbai: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das, who was hospitalised at a private hospital in Chennai last night following acidity-related complaints, was discharged on Tuesday.</p><p>Das is doing fine and has been discharged from the hospital, said an RBI spokesperson.</p><p>The RBI Governor experienced acidity-related issues on Monday night and was admitted to hospital for observation,' Apollo Hospitals, Chennai, said in a health bulletin issued earlier in the day.</p><p>There was no cause for concern, the bulletin added.</p><p>Das, former secretary, Department of Revenue and Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance assumed charge as the 25th Governor of RBI on December 12, 2018, for a period of three years. He was given an extension of another three years in 2021 later.</p><p>In his over 38 years of experience, Das has held important positions in the central and state governments in finance, taxation, industries and infrastructure departments. Das, a 1980 batch IAS officer of Tamil Nadu cadre, superannuated in May 2018.</p>