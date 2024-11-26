Home
Homeindiatamil nadu

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das admitted to Chennai hospital due to acidity, to be discharged soon

The hospital said Das is 'now doing fine and there is no cause for concern.'
ETB Sivapriyan
Last Updated : 26 November 2024, 03:50 IST

India NewsTamil NaduChennaiShaktikanta DasRBI

