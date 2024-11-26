RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das admitted to Chennai hospital due to acidity, to be discharged soon

<p>Chennai: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das was on Monday night admitted to the Apollo Hospital here after he complained of acidity. The hospital said in a bulletin issued on Tuesday morning that Das was doing fine and he will be discharged soon.</p>.<p>The tenure of his term as RBI governor is to end on December 10, but it is reportedly expected to be extended once again.</p><p>Das is a retired Tamil Nadu cadre IAS officer and it is assumed that he was in Chennai on a personal visit. The RBI governor complained of discomfort in his chest due to acidity on Monday night and was taken to Apollo Hospitals on Greams Road in the heart of Chennai.</p><p>The hospital said Das is “now doing fine and there is no cause for concern.” “He will be discharged shortly,” Dr R K Venkatalasam, Director of Medical Services, Apollo Hospitals, said.</p><p>67-year-old Das served in various capacities in the Tamil Nadu government and at the Centre like Revenue Secretary and Economic Affairs Secretary before he was appointed as the Governor of RBI in December 2018. Das also served as a member of the 15th Finance Commission.</p>