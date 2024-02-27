SC asks Tamil Nadu district collectors to appear before ED in probe related to illegal sand mining

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed five district collectors of Tamil Nadu to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an ongoing money laundering probe pertaining to alleged illegal sand mining.

A bench of justices Bela M Trivedi and Pankaj Mithal termed the plea of Tamil Nadu and its officials against the ED summons as "strange and unusual" and stayed the Madras High Court order granting the relief to the five district collectors.

"The writ petition (of Tamil Nadu and others in the high court) is thoroughly misconceived. Accordingly, the execution of the impugned order (of the high court) is stayed and thus the district collectors shall appear before the Enforcement Directorate on the next date," the bench said in its order.