Scrap NEET for entire country by amending NMC Act: Tamil Nadu Assembly

Chennai: In the backdrop of a major row over “irregularities” in the conduct of NEET, the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Friday adopted a resolution demanding that the Union Government scrap the exam for admission into medical and dental courses in the country by amending the National Medical Commission Act.

The resolution, which was moved by Chief Minister M K Stalin and passed with support from legislators from the ruling alliance and the PMK amid a boycott by the BJP, also nudged the Union Government to approve a Bill passed by the House in 2022 seeking exemption from the exam for students from Tamil Nadu.

NEET is an emotive issue in Tamil Nadu with about two dozen students ending their lives either due to the fear of appearing for the exam or failing to clear it ever since the exam was introduced in the state in 2017. The state assembly passed two bills seeking exemption from NEET for Tamil Nadu in 2017 and 2021 with the Union Government rejecting the former which was piloted by the then AIADMK government.