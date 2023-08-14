Sign the anti-NEET bill: Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin tells Prez Murmu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday wrote to President Droupadi Murmu seeking her consent for the legislation that seeks to do away with NEET in the state, saying each day of delay in its implementation costs not only valuable medical seats to deserving students but “invaluable human lives to our society.”

His letter came after a 19-year-old medical aspirant died by suicide after failing to clear NEET and his father also ended his life, unable to take the shock.

The anti-NEET legislation was first passed by the Tamil Nadu assembly in September 2021 and Governor R N Ravi returned it to the House in February 2022. However, the bill was re-enacted within a week and sent back to the Governor who forwarded it to the President after three months.

“This letter to Hon'ble President Droupadi Murmu is one among our various efforts to remove NEET injustice. We will not rest until we remove NEET,” Stalin said, adding that the state government has been consistently opposing NEET as it favours urban students and those who can afford costly coaching classes.