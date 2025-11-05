Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

SIR 2.0 | DMK alleges Booth Level Officers forcing voters to return forms immediately

The party also expressed concerns that lakhs of people could be disenfranchised if the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls proceeds in a rushed manner.
Last Updated : 05 November 2025, 13:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 November 2025, 13:45 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsChennaiDMKspecial intensive revision

Follow us on :

Follow Us