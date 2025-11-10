Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

SIR in Tamil Nadu: Enumeration forms distributed to 3.93 crore voters in first week

Voters are also struggling to locate the booth where they voted two decades back and complain that no help is forthcoming from officials concerned.
Last Updated : 10 November 2025, 14:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 November 2025, 14:22 IST
India NewsTamil Naduvotersspecial intensive revision

Follow us on :

Follow Us