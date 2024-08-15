Stalin attends Governor’s reception, DMK MLAs stay away

Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin and his cabinet colleagues on Thursday attended the 'At Home' reception hosted by Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, even as the MLAs belonging to the ruling DMK, and alliance partners boycotted the event in protest against the Governor’s attitude towards the state government.

Stalin, Speaker M Appavu, and Water Resources Minister Durai Murugan are among the prominent persons from the government who attended the meeting. The DMK boycotted the event along with Congress, CPI, MDMK, and MMK who accused the governor of acting against the interests of the state.

As reported in DH on August 15, the Chief Minister attended the event with his Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu making a clear distinction between the party and the government.

“As a political party, the DMK has differences with the Governor. But our Chief Minister M K Stalin believes that the institution of the Governor should be treated with the respect it deserves. That is the reason the government decided to participate in the reception,” Thennarasu told reporters.

Despite differences within the party, Stalin, according to sources, said the government should be represented in the event by none other than him as he didn’t want people to think that his government was involved in a confrontation with the Governor.