Stalin slams BJP for 'somersault' on Katchatheevu, dubs RTI disclosure 'wrong information'

The BJP government had not provided answers on Katchatheevu by stating that the subject was sub judice as the matter was pending before the Supreme Court. The BJP regime in 2015 said that Katchatheevu had never been a part of India. That information was provided by S Jaishankar who was the then foreign secretary. "Since the elections are round the corner, they have changed the information as per their wish. Why this somersault? Has PM Modi, during his 10-year tenure, who is now talking on Katchatheevu has ever condemned Sri Lanka over arrest of fishermen and firing instances against them? Why did he not do that?"

Stalin asked why Modi has not spoken on China which is claiming that Arunachal Pradesh is its territory. "There is no courage to censure Sri Lanka. There is no courage to oppose China. How can you talk about Katchatheevu? "

The BJP, which came to power in 2014 submitted in the Supreme Court, in a related matter, that to have Katchatheevu back, war with Sri Lanka was the only option.