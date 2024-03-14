Stalin sues EPS, Annamalai for linking with drug case accused Sadiq

The petition said Annamalai, during a press conference, alleged that the Chief Minister was involved in the distribution of contraband by aiding drug peddlers, causing significant harm to his goodwill and reputation in the eyes of his peers and the general public, with the “malicious intent of obtaining unjust political advantage.”

“The complainant submits that the said statements made by the accused in the press meet that has come to be widely circulated on television and online media is an attempt to discredit the credibility of the Hon'ble Chief Minister and to launch a smear campaign against him,” the notice read.

The involvement of Sadiq, who was the convenor of Chennai (West) DMK NRI wing, in an international drug cartel had prompted the AIADMK and BJP to target Stalin and his government. The two parties conducted protests across the state and alleged that the DMK had received money from Sadiq and had close relations with him.

Sadiq, who allegedly spearheaded a network that sourced pseudoephedrine in India and trafficked it to Australia, New Zealand and Malaysia in the guise of food-grade cargo, is currently under the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Separately, DMK organising secretary R S Bharathi sought the intervention of the Madras High Court in restraining Palaniswami from linking DMK with the drug cartel and Sadiq.

In the defamation notices, the city public prosecutor also listed the steps that have been taken by Stalin since 2021 to eliminate narcotic drugs from Tamil Nadu.

The complainant also said the actions of Palaniswami and Annamalai constitute an offence under Section 500 of IPC and falls within the ambit of Section199 of CrPC.

“Hence, it is humbly prayed that this Hon'ble Court may be pleased to take cognizance of this complaint, issue process and proceed against the accused and punish for the offences under Section 499 and 500 IPC and pass such further or other orders as this Hon'ble Court may deem fit and proper and thus render justice,” the notice added.