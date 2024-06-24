Stalin urges EAM to take steps for release of 37 Indian fishermen from Lankan prisons

Chennai:As many as 22 fishermen from Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu were apprehended by Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly fishing in its water after crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL), taking the number of fishers arrested by the neighbouring country in the past one week to 37.

Four Indian fishermen from Pudukkottai district were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy last week on similar charges. The fishermen had set out for fishing in mechanised boats from various fishing harbours after the end of the mandatory 61-day fishing ban in the east coast of Tamil Nadu.

The fishermen are alleged to have crossed into Sri Lankan waters and were apprehended by the island nation’s Navy in Neduntheevu, which is an island in northern Sri Lanka surrounded by shallow waters and beaches of coral chunks and sand.