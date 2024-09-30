Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Supreme Court asks Madras HC CJ to appoint another judge for trial of case involving TN minister Senthil Balaji

Balaji was sworn in as minister by Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and was assigned the same portfolios which he held previously in the Chief Minister MK Stalin cabinet.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 September 2024, 16:14 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 September 2024, 16:14 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtMadras High Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us