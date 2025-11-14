<p>New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate on an application filed by former Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji seeking relaxation of his bail conditions in the money laundering case related to the cash-for-jobs scam.</p><p>A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi sought a response from the ED on modifying conditions that stated Balaji would mark his attendance every Monday and Friday between 11 am and 12 noon in the office of the Deputy Director, the Directorate of Enforcement at Chennai. He would also appear on the first Saturday of every calendar month before the investigating officers of the three scheduled offences.</p><p>"Let the ED file its reply. Today the bench would not be saying anything. However, the ED must respond as to whether Balaji's appearance before it is still required or not. These are essentially only judicial proceedings. It's not similar to the political battlefield," the bench said.</p>.Supreme Court declines to consider plea by Tamil Nadu against Karnataka's Mekedatu project.<p>Balaji claimed that he has complied with all the directions for 13 months. The former Minister, clarified that he has made more than 100 appearances before the ED, and that the PMLA trial has now begun while the predicate offences are still at the summons stage. </p><p>The court's direction came upon hearing from senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Narender Hooda, lawyer Zoheb Hossain for ED and senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan represented complainant-Y Balaji.</p><p>At the outset, on Friday during the hearing, Sibal sought the modification of the September bail order on the two aspects.</p><p>He also submitted that Balaji has never absconded and has appeared on 116 occasions before the ED.</p><p>Hossain vehemently opposed the plea for modification.</p><p>He submitted that the bench, which had earlier imposed the conditions, was conscious of their stringent nature, and that these conditions have ensured smooth progress of the trial.</p><p>The former TN minister was arrested on June 14, 2024 by the ED in connection with a money laundering case related to cash-for-jobs scam when he was the Transport minister during an earlier AIADMK regime. The ED alleged that he was involved in corruption. He was subsequently granted bail by the apex court.</p>