Udhayanidhi made no sacrifices for his rise: AIADMK

Munusamy said that party founder M G Ramachandran did not name his successor and following his demise in 1987, J Jayalalithaa was elected.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 November 2024, 13:55 IST

Published 23 November 2024, 13:55 IST
