Tamil Nadu: 14 women trained as priests after revival of training schools in 2022

Chennai: As many as 14 women have undergone priest training in Tamil Nadu in the past two years after the DMK dispensation revived the priest training schools in 2022, even as the Hindu, Religious, and Charitable Endowments (HR & CE) department has invited applications from interested men and women for admission in 2024-2025 academic year.

The students can choose to get trained as priests in either Shaivite or Vaishnavite traditions following which they will be considered for vacant posts in temples across the state. The government currently runs schools in each tradition with Shaivite being taught in Madurai, Palani, Tiruchendur, and Tiruvannamalai, and Vaishnavite in Srirangam, Triplicane in Chennai, Sriperumbudur, and Namakkal.

“Of the 110 students who graduated in 2023, three were girls and 11 out of 112 students who studied in the 2023-2024 academic year are women. We have ensured equality in every sphere and we will continue to promote the priest training schools and allocate necessary funds,” HR & CE minister P K Sekarbabu told DH.