Tamil Nadu all-party MP team seeks time with Amit Shah for immediate flood relief disbursal

Chennai: A delegation of MPs from Tamil Nadu has sought an appointment with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to request the immediate disbursal of Rs 37,907.19 crore as flood relief to the state, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Thursday.

The all-party MP team hopes to prevail upon the Centre to disburse the sum requested by the state government, he said.

Following two major rain-related calamities in December 2023, the state government had sought relief to restore the public infrastructure in the flood-affected districts besides extending livelihood support to the affected people.