Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | EC refuses extra time to Jairam Ramesh to back claims on Amit Shah calling up DMs

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Monday refused to grant additional time to Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh to back his claims that Home Minister Amit Shah tried to influence 150 district magistrates and collectors ahead of the June 4 vote count for Lok Sabha elections.
Ramesh, who was asked by the poll panel to submit "factual" details by Sunday evening, responded seeking a week's time to reply but the EC said he has to submit it by 7 PM on Monday.
"The Commission hereby outrightly rejects your request for time extension and directs you to file your response along with the factual matrix/ basis of your allegation by 7 PM today -- June 3, failing which it would be presumed that you have nothing substantive to say in the matter and the Commission would proceed ahead to take appropriate action," it said.
The EC said his allegation that attempts have been made to influence the district magistrates of around 150 parliamentary constituencies, who are also the returning officers and district election officers, has "serious connotation and direct bearing" on the sanctity of the counting process scheduled for Tuesday. No District Magistrate has reported "any such undue influence" as alleged by him, it said.
Ramesh said on Saturday that the "outgoing" Home Minister has been calling up District Magistrates/Collectors and so far, he has "spoken to 150 of them". The District Magistrates or Collectors as Returning Officers lead the process of counting of votes.
"Let it be very clear: the will of the people shall prevail, and on June 4, Mr Modi, Mr Shah, and the BJP will exit, and the I.N.D.I.A 'Janbandhan' will be victorious. Officers should not get under any pressure and must uphold the Constitution. They are under watch," Ramesh posted on 'X'.
Published 03 June 2024, 14:02 IST