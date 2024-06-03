Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | EC refuses extra time to Jairam Ramesh to back claims on Amit Shah calling up DMs

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Monday refused to grant additional time to Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh to back his claims that Home Minister Amit Shah tried to influence 150 district magistrates and collectors ahead of the June 4 vote count for Lok Sabha elections.

Ramesh, who was asked by the poll panel to submit "factual" details by Sunday evening, responded seeking a week's time to reply but the EC said he has to submit it by 7 PM on Monday.

"The Commission hereby outrightly rejects your request for time extension and directs you to file your response along with the factual matrix/ basis of your allegation by 7 PM today -- June 3, failing which it would be presumed that you have nothing substantive to say in the matter and the Commission would proceed ahead to take appropriate action," it said.