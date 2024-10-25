Tamil Nadu anthem misrendered at Udhayanidhi Stalin's event; BJP seeks CM’s response

<p>Chennai: Tamil Thai Vaazhthu or state anthem of Tamil Nadu is back in the news, but this time, it is the DMK dispensation that is in the line of fire.</p><p>Misrendering of the song penned by Tamil poet Manonmaniam Sundaranar at an event presided over by deputy chief minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/udhayanidhi-stalin">Udhayanidhi Stalin</a> at the Secretariat has kicked up a row. This comes exactly a week after the word 'Dravida' was omitted while singing the anthem at an event presided over by Governor R N Ravi, leading to a massive row.</p>.'Don’t behave like a fox, don’t mess with Stalin': Posters against Governor Ravi appear in Tamil Nadu after row over state anthem.<p>Video clippings of the event show the singers, apparently government employees, mispronouncing words and fumbling more than once while singing the song at the start of the event. As the videos went viral, Udhay termed the error as a “technical fault” while dismissing suggestions that the song was “misrendered.”</p><p>“It was not misrendered. There was a technical fault and the microphone didn’t work properly. We couldn’t hear their voices a couple of times during the rendering. We made them sing the song again. After the Tamil Thai Vaazhthu, the national anthem was also rendered as per convention,” Udhay told reporters.</p>.'Dravida' skipped from Tamil Nadu state anthem at Governor’s event; Stalin demands R N Ravi’s recall.<p>“Don’t create a problem unnecessarily, once again” he further added.</p><p>When <em>Thekkanamum athirsirantha Dravida nalthirunaadum</em> (loosely translated as the great country in the Dravidian land) was omitted by the troupe that sang the song penned at the Governor’s event last week, the DMK had gone to town accusing R N Ravi of “insulting” the people of Tamil Nadu and even demanding his recall from the state. </p><p>Notwithstanding Udhay’s “clarification”, the BJP, which had given the Governor the benefit of doubt, condemned the DMK government over the incident and sought action against those responsible, including the deputy CM.</p><p>“Under the deputy chief minister’s leadership, the Tamil Thaai Vazhthu was disrespected at a recent government event. This raises a critical question: What will Chief Minister M K Stalin who had previously criticized the Governor with severe racist remarks, now say in response?” BJP Tamil Nadu in-charge Arvind Menon asked. </p><p>He also said the incident starkly exposes the DMK fovernment's “hypocrisy regarding their professed commitment to the Tamil language and the people of Tamil Nadu.”</p><p>The controversy over a sentence being omitted from the state anthem at the event attended by Ravi led to a slanging match between the ruling and opposition parties in the two last week. While Stalin sought to know whether Ravi was the governor of Tamil Nadu or was he the ambassador of Aryans, the Governor hit back terming as “cheap”, “racist” and “incorrect imputations against him.” </p>