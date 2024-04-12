Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai dubs DMK 'evil force'; alleges surveillance targeting him

Coimbatore: It is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantee to save the people of Tamil Nadu from the "evil force" that is the ruling DMK, state BJP president K Annamalai said on Thursday and alleged phone tapping and that he is under the surveillance of state intelligence.

Asked about Chief Minister M K Stalin posing 23 questions, including on NEET exemption for Tamil Nadu, Annamalai told reporters that it is Modi's guarantee to bring to book the corrupt politicians belonging to 'Gopalapuram', a reference to the DMK.

He said it is Modi's guarantee to save the people of Tamil Nadu from the "evil force" that is the ruling DMK and to do away with "family rule" in the state.