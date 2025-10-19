Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Tamil Nadu BJP hits back at CM Stalin for his Hindi names for schemes jab on Saffron party-led Centre

Narayanan Thirupathy, Chief spokesperson of the Tamil Nadu BJP said Stalin has posed the BJP several questions and has demanded answers.
Last Updated : 19 October 2025, 09:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 October 2025, 09:59 IST
India NewsBJPTamil NaduM K StalinDMKIndia Politicssaffron party

Follow us on :

Follow Us