Tamil Nadu: Bomb threat to schools found to be hoax

<p>Erode (Tamil Nadu): A bomb threat issued to three schools in Erode district on Friday was found to be a hoax, police said.</p>.<p>The police bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS), which thoroughly searched the school premises, did not find any explosives, a police official said.</p>.<p>A tense situation prevailed in the three CBSE schools on the outskirts of Erode following the e-mail threat stating that some bombs were placed in the schools.</p>.Schools get bomb threats in Tamil Nadu's Trichy second day in a row.<p>According to the police, a school at Vallipuratham Palayam received the mail at around 11 am today, and immediately the management informed the parents to pick up their children.</p>.<p>Upon being informed, police teams arrived with the BDDS personnel and checked the entire school for explosives but found nothing, the police official said.</p>.<p>Similarly, the bomb threat at two other CBSE schools in Narayanavalasu and Veerappampalayam, respectively, also turned out to be a hoax, police said.</p>.<p>This is the second such incident being reported in the district in recent days. </p>