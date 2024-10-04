Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Tamil Nadu: Bomb threat to schools found to be hoax

The police bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS), which thoroughly searched the school premises, did not find any explosives, a police official said.
PTI
Last Updated : 04 October 2024, 15:57 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 October 2024, 15:57 IST
India NewsTamil NaduBomb threatSchools

Follow us on :

Follow Us