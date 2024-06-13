Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin expresses shock over Kuwait fire, death of Indians

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday expressed shock and grief over Kuwait fire accident and the death of 'over 40 Indians' and said he has directed state authorities to ascertain if Tamils were among those affected.

Stalin said he was shocked and in grief on learning that 'over 40 Indians' had lost their lives in the fire accident in Kuwait city of Mangaf and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families.

The Chief Minister, in a post on X, said he has directed the Commissionerate of Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils to find out if workers from Tamil Nadu were among those affected in the Kuwait fire. The Ministry of External Affairs is in touch with the Indian Embassy and Tamil associations in Kuwait, he said and added that the Commissionerate may be contacted in this regard through its helpline.