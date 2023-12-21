JOIN US
Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin visits 'flood ravaged' Thoothukudi, distributes relief

CM M K Stalin interacted with the residents at Anthoniyarpuram and later distributed relief to them. After visiting the flood-hit areas in the district and also the neighbouring, worst effected Tirunelveli.
Last Updated 21 December 2023, 08:51 IST

Thoothukudi: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin embarked on a visit to the southern districts on Thursday to personally take stock of the damage caused due to massive inundation and to console the affected people.

The chief minister, who arrived here by helicopter from Chennai, interacted with the residents at Anthoniyarpuram and later distributed relief to them.

After visiting the flood-hit areas in the district and also the neighbouring Tirunelveli, which was also the worst affected, the chief minister would interact with the respective district collectors.

Several parts in the district remained cut off and a NDRF team provided relief assistance to the marooned in association with the Thoothukudi district administration.

Besides these two districts, Tenkasi and Kanyakumari too received heavy rain on December 17 and 18 resulting in floods.

(Published 21 December 2023, 08:51 IST)
