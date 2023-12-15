Tamil Nadu custodial torture case: Suspended IPS officer gets bail

Chennai: A local court in Tirunelveli on Friday granted bail to suspended IPS officer Balveer Singh and 14 other accused in cases relating to alleged custodial torture of suspects by breaking their teeth using cutting pliers and stones.

Singh and others appeared before the court as the trial in the sensational case began on Friday, six months after at least a dozen men complained against the then Assistant Superintendent of Police (Ambasamudram) of torturing them in police stations. The case, which sent shockwaves across the state, was transferred to CB-CID in April even as Singh was suspended for his alleged excesses, within days of the allegations coming to light.

The Tirunelveli Judicial Magistrate-I granted bail to Singh and other accused despite objections from the lawyers representing the victims. The development comes a month after the government granted sanction to prosecute Singh in the case.