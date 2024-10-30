Home
Tamil Nadu govt allows 2 hours to burst firecrackers during Deepavali

Citing a Supreme Court judgment of 2018, the government said people could burst crackers during the stipulated time on the day of the festival (October 31, 2024) and shall use green crackers.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 October 2024, 15:45 IST

Published 30 October 2024, 15:45 IST
