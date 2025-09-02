Menu
Tamil Nadu govt favouring top police officials, alleges AIADMK general secretary

Palaniswami accused the ruling dispensation of attempting to wind up the Amma Canteens launched by late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa to feed the hungry mouths.
Last Updated : 02 September 2025, 06:47 IST
Published 02 September 2025, 06:47 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsMK StalinEdappadi K Palaniswami

