Tamil Nadu govt objects to three-language formula, curriculum changes under NEP

Chennai: Contending the linking of the release of Samagra Shiksha (SS) scheme funds to the compliance of National Education Policy (NEP) to be an "infringement" on the state's constitutional autonomy in education, the Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday said its objections relate to specific elements like the three-language formula and curriculum changes.
School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi made it clear that Tamil Nadu has always been committed to preserving its linguistic heritage through the two-language policy, rooted in historical movements of the 1930s and 60s.
“We embrace Tamil as a pillar of our identity while also ensuring that future generations are equipped with English proficiency,” he said, in response to questions raised by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on the state’s opposition to NEP.
Mahesh said Tamil Nadu is already implementing many acceptable aspects of NEP through its own initiatives, while its objections relate to specific elements like the three-language formula and curriculum changes.
“Linking the release of 'Samagra Shiksha' funds to NEP compliance infringes upon the State’s constitutional autonomy in education. Hence, we urge the Union Government to release the pending funds under the SS scheme without conditions tied to NEP,” he said.
The latest exchange between the State and Central governments come amid a verbal duel on the non-release of funds. Pradhan, while responding to Chief Minister M K Stalin’s tweet accusing the Union Government of denying funds to the best-performing states, asked whether the DMK was opposing education in one's mother tongue, including Tamil, and the conduct of exams in Indian languages.
“Our policy has always prioritised inclusive learning with Tamil as a cornerstone, while empowering students with knowledge in English. Tamil Nadu's policies already reflect holistic and inclusive principles through many programmes which predate the NEP and align with its goals,” Mahesh said.
Tamil Nadu is opposed to implementation of NEP as it views the three language formula as a backdoor attempt to impose Hindi.
Published 10 September 2024, 17:06 IST