Tamil Nadu govt to cover educational expenses of transgender students

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government on Monday announced that it will cover all educational expenses of students from the transgender community who wish to pursue higher education.
Making the announcement in his 2024-2025 budget speech, Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu made an additional allocation of Rs 2 crore to the Tamil Nadu Transgender Welfare Board for the above purpose.
Tamil Nadu has been a frontrunner in successfully implementing several innovative schemes for the welfare of transgenders, Thennarasu said, adding that higher education plays a pivotal role in enhancing the socio-economic status and success of individuals belonging to the third gender.
“However, only a limited number of transgender individuals are pursuing higher education in Tamil Nadu at present. In light of this, the Government will cover all educational expenses including tuition and hostel fees for transgender individuals who want to pursue higher education,” the minister announced.
Tamil Nadu was the first state to constitute an exclusive welfare board for transgenders during the 2006-2011 DMK rule. The government had in 2021 extended the free bus travel for women in town buses to people from the transgender community.
In order to further increase the number of women in its labour ecosystem, Thennarasu announced a scheme that will offer a payroll subsidy of 10 per cent of the salary of women, differently abled and transgender employees for two years to all new industrial units providing direct employment to over 500 such individuals from Tamil Nadu.
“In addition, creches for infant children will be established in all major SIPCOT industrial estates under public-private partnership to support working women. A new tailor-made skill training programme will be introduced to facilitate women willing to re-enter the job market after taking a sabbatical for reasons such as marriage and pregnancy,” he added.