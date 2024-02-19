Tamil Nadu govt to cover educational expenses of transgender students

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government on Monday announced that it will cover all educational expenses of students from the transgender community who wish to pursue higher education.

Making the announcement in his 2024-2025 budget speech, Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu made an additional allocation of Rs 2 crore to the Tamil Nadu Transgender Welfare Board for the above purpose.

Tamil Nadu has been a frontrunner in successfully implementing several innovative schemes for the welfare of transgenders, Thennarasu said, adding that higher education plays a pivotal role in enhancing the socio-economic status and success of individuals belonging to the third gender.

“However, only a limited number of transgender individuals are pursuing higher education in Tamil Nadu at present. In light of this, the Government will cover all educational expenses including tuition and hostel fees for transgender individuals who want to pursue higher education,” the minister announced.