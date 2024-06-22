Tamil Nadu Hooch tragedy: BJP accuses DMK of 'shielding culprits'

New Delhi: The BJP on Saturday demanded the immediate resignation of Tamil Nadu Prohibition and Excise Minister S Muthusamy over a recent hooch tragedy in the state and accused the ruling DMK of shielding the culprits.

The saffron party also demanded a probe into the incident by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Several people died after consuming spurious liquor in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi while many are undergoing treatment at local hospitals.

Addressing a press conference here, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla described the deaths as "state-sponsored murder" and held the ruling DMK in the southern state "solely responsible" for the tragedy.

"So far, 53 individuals have died and a majority of them belonged to the Scheduled Castes. Instead of taking action on this state-sponsored murder, the DMK continues to shield the villains of this ghastly crime," Poonawalla said.